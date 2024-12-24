Liverpool coach Arne Slot was full of praise for his team’s devastating attacking performance at Tottenham Hotspur, but warned the Premier League leaders against complacency after Spurs briefly threatened an unlikely comeback.

The Reds were 5-1 up and cruising thanks to a quickfire second-half double from Mo Salah to add to goals from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szoboszlai with just over an hour played, before Dejan Kulusevski and former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke pulled it back to 5-3 with James Madisson getting their opener.

Diaz scored his second five minutes from time to make it 6-3 and finally end a crazy contest, which Slot said was Liverpool’s best away performance of his tenure.

He explains: “Until 60-65 minutes [in], I really, really, really enjoyed what I saw.