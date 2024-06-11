Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says there aren’t doppie teams in Africa anymore and that any team can beat a “big team” on their day. It’s a sound warning to his charges ahead of tonight’s 6pm Caf World Cup Group C qualifier against Zimbabwe at Free State Stadium.

Captain Ronwen Williams and his brasse are expected to get the better of their neighbours, who have not yet won a match in three qualifiers to date. With seven games to play in the group, South Africa are in fourth place after a 2-1 win over log leaders Benin in November last year, a 2-0 loss to second-placed Rwanda and last week’s 1-1 draw with second-from-bottom Nigeria in Uyo. Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos Up against the pool’s wooden-spooners tonight, Belgian Broos says: “It’s a very tricky group, after the three rounds so far, you see the results and it’s unbelievable.

“That is the biggest change in African football, you saw in Afcon also – the so-called “little countries” progressed a lot… “This is the difficulty, every team can win against any other team. It will be tough until the final round, it [the qualifiers] will not be decided before then…” Speaking ahead of Benin’s surprise 2-1 win over Nigeria last night which saw them take top spot in the group, Broos adds: “This is what happened now in African football and this is the big difference from when I was with Cameroon in 2017 and now with South Africa.