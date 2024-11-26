Liverpool yster Mo Salah says he is probably “more out than in” at Liverpool, as he is disappointed with the club’s silence regarding a new contract.

And after scoring their winner from the spot in their 3-2 win over Ipswich in the Premier League on Sunday to take his league tally to 10 goals from 12 games as well as six assists, the Egyptian hitman told reporters after the match: “Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before... I haven’t received anything yet about my future.”

Asked if this disappointed him, he added: “Of course, yeah. I love the fans. The fans love me. [But] it’is not in my hands...”