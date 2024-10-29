Bukayo Saka became the youngest Arsenal player to score 50 Premier League goals when he returned from a hamstring injury in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool. But the winger is not a happy man after dropping two points against the Reds.

Saka scored early to become the league’s seventh youngest player to reach 50 goals at 23 years and 52 days, eight days older than Harry Kane when netted his 50th Premier League goal. Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler remains the youngest to reach the milestone at 20 years and 252 days, ahead of fellow strikers Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney and Romelu Lukaku, with Cristiano Ronaldo the fifth youngest. Of his milestone and dropping points, Saka says: “I was happy to get an early goal.