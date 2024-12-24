Proteas captain Temba Bavuma wants his team to deal with “any negative emotions” after being wiped away 3-0 in the ODI series before the all-important Test series begins against Pakistan later this week. Pakistan once again klapped the Proteas disnis to claim a 36-run DLS victory in the Pink ODI at the Wanderers on Sunday to complete a first-ever whitewash over the Proteas in South Africa.

SA’s batsmen once again failed, this time scoring only 271 all out in reply to Pakistan’s 308/9 in the match reduced to 47 overs because of rain. One man, Heinrich Klaasen, stood tall for the Proteas throughout the series and scored 81 off 43 balls to add to his 86 in the first match and 97 in the second match. Debutant Corbin Bosch also scored 40* off 44 balls. SHINING LIGHT: SA’s Klaasen Bavuma, meanwhile, says hulle sal hulself vinnig moet regruk ahead of the Test series.

SA need at least one win in the Test series which kicks off at Centurion Park on Boxing Day. And Bavuma admits the ODI series left them “with more questions than answers” but now hopes his team can put it behind them. Bavuma says: “There will have to be deep introspection for all of us individually and then for us as a unit. Klaassie was the shining light. He was batting on a different pitch to all of us. He has really shone as a batter...