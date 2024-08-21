Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has called up Netherlands-born forward Simon van Duivenbooden to his preliminary squad for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan. Van Duivenbooden, 22, is a tall (1.9m) striker that currently plies his trade with Dutch Eerste Divisie side Vitesse.

With his father born in South Africa, Van Duivenbooden holds dual citizenship and missed out on playing last season because of registration issues after the striker’s loan move to Patro Eisden in Belgium fell flat. The season before last, Van Duivenbooden scored one goal in nine appearances for Vitesse in the Dutch Eredivisie. Van Duivenbooden is one of eight overseas-based players in the squad.

The others are Siyabonga Ngezana (Fotbal club FCSB in Romania), Sphephelo Sithole (Gil Vicente, Portugal), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Greece), Luke le Roux (IFK Varnamo, Sweden), Elias Mokwana (Esperance, Tunisia), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt). Closer to home, four Stellies FC players (Athenkosi Mcaba), Fawaaz Basadien, Jayden Adams and Devin Titus) are innie mix, with not a single player from Cape Town City in the preliminary squad. South Africa play Uganda at Orlando Stadium on September 6 and South Sudan away on September 10.