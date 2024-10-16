Bafana Bafana failed to book their place in next year’s African Cup of Nations in Morocco, playing to a 1-1 draw with Congo in Brazzaville last night. Needing a win in the Group K qualifier to secure their spot at Afcon, coach Hugo Broos’ team simply couldn’t repeat the performance that saw them wipe the floor with Congo 5-0 at home at the weekend.

Instead, they had to settle for a single log point that leaves them second on the log with eight points – two behind already-qualified Uganda. With two matches to go, Congo are on four points and can still catch Bafana. It shouldn’t have been the case, though, as South Africa should have buried their hosts in the first half already.

PARTY POOPED: Hugo Broos Instead, Congo went into the break the happier of the two teams, after Mons Bassouamina cancelled out Elias Mokwana’s 33rd minute strike in the third minute of added time. The duo scored almost identical goals, both running onto some smooth through balls. Bafana needed to bounce back after the break. But Congo nearly doubled their lead seven minute after half-time when Bryan Passi’s header from a corner was headed off the line by Khuliso Mudau in the 52nd minute.