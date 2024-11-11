BY LORI EWING
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes bagged one goal and created two more in his team’s spirited 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City on Sunday.
The match was a victorious send-off for Ruud van Nistelrooy in his finale as interim manager.
United, who have had three wins and a draw across all competitions since manager Erik ten Hag was fired on October 28 and replaced temporarily with Van Nistelrooy, are 13th in the league table on 15 points. Leicester are 17th on eight points.
Fernandes, who went his last 17 games under Ten Hag without scoring, celebrated his 250th appearance for United with a goal in the 17th minute, latching on to a back-heel pass from Amad Diallo before unleashing a low hard shot into the far corner.
Leicester defender Victor Kristiansen was credited with United’s goal in the 38th minute when Fernandes missed an intended header of Noussair Mazraoui's cross but the ball pinged off his thigh before deflecting off Kristiansen and in.
Alejandro Garnacho netted United’s third in the 82nd minute when Fernandes spotted him on the left and the Spaniard sent a curling shot into the top corner.
