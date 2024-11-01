Manchester United was in rude form on Wednesday night, scoring an onbeskofte FIVE goals in their 5-2 League Cup in over Leicester. What made the win over the Foxes so remarkable was that it was the first game since the club fired coach Erik ten Hag, with former Red Devils striker Ruud van Nistelrooy leading the team in the interim.

With Ruben Amorim expected to come in as the main man in the new couple of weeks, Van Nistelrooy is expected to once again take charge of the team for Sunday’s big Premier League match against Chelsea at Old Trafford at 6.30pm. United have scored only eight goals in nine league matches to date, leaving them down in 14th on the log. And after finding their scoring boots under assistant Van Nistelrooy, the Dutchman says he is just taking it one step at a time.

With Brazilian Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes both scoring doubles, while Alejandro Garnacho scored the other, Van Nistelrooy says of his job: “I came here as an assistant, to help the club, and now in this role, I’m helping as long as I’m needed. 💪 CASEMIRO 💥#MUFC || #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/7RdurVl1As — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 30, 2024 🌟 GARNA x BRUNO x CASE 🌟#MUFC || #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/Gm8fDCvAe6 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 30, 2024 “In the future, in any capacity, I am here to help the club further, to build towards the future. There are so many people around me who want the best for the club and that will never change. I think it’s important to focus on Sunday, and the league game against Chelsea. What the future holds, let’s wait on that.” The Blues head to Old Trafford high on confidence in the league, despite their 2-0 League Cup loss to Newcastle.