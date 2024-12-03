Ruben Amorim has credited former Manchester United caretaker coach and current Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy for the rise of young forward Amad Diallo.

The 22-year-old laaitie from Ivory Coast has been in inspiring form in the Premier League to date, assisting five goals and scoring one in his 11 appearances.

OPPIT: Van Nistelrooy

And after tormenting Everton down United’s right flank in the Red Devils’ 4-0 win over the Toffees at the weekend, new coach Amorim says: “It was really good again, he’s in a great moment, but that moment started with Ruud.

“So I just take advantage of Ruud’s work with Amad. He was really good defending and really good attacking. So he has to continue to play like that. You could feel it at the end of the game, he was really, really tired.”