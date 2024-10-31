Ruben Amorim says his move to Manchester United is not yet ‘n uitgemaakte saak, he’s still deciding whether or not he wants to leave Sporting Lisbon. Manchester United made the Sporting Lisbon coach their top target to replace sacked manager Erik ten Hag.

A statement issued by Sporting on Tuesday night to the Lisbon stock exchange said United were willing to meet his 10 million euro (£8.3 million) release clause. But the 39-year-old was guarded when asked after Sporting’s League Cup win against Nacional on Tuesday night if that was his last match with the Portuguese club. He says: “Nobody knows whether this was my farewell match. Nothing is decided yet.

“I’m not going to talk about my future. I’m very proud to be the coach of Sporting Lisbon.” Meanwhile, Ruud van Nistelrooy, who took charge of the team in last night’s League Cup match against Leicester, says: “When I returned in the summer as Erik’s assistant, it was because I believe that Manchester United can climb back to the levels that I knew here as a player. “I still have that belief, but it will take time and a lot of hard work.