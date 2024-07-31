Liverpool are preparing for a big week of pre-season friendlies, facing Arsenal tomorrow morning at 1.30am before tackling big rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Ahead of what would be new coach Arne Slot’s second match in charge of the team when they face Arsenal in Philadelphia after guiding them to a 1-0 win over Real Betis at the weekend, 19-year-old midfielder Stefan Bajcetic says: “[Arsenal and Man Utd are] big clubs and teams that we face normally in the Premier League and the cups in England. Big rivalries as well, so hopefully we can get the wins.”