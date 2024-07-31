Liverpool are preparing for a big week of pre-season friendlies, facing Arsenal tomorrow morning at 1.30am before tackling big rivals Manchester United on Sunday.
Ahead of what would be new coach Arne Slot’s second match in charge of the team when they face Arsenal in Philadelphia after guiding them to a 1-0 win over Real Betis at the weekend, 19-year-old midfielder Stefan Bajcetic says: “[Arsenal and Man Utd are] big clubs and teams that we face normally in the Premier League and the cups in England. Big rivalries as well, so hopefully we can get the wins.”
Of facing Slot for the first time, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says: “I don’t know him personally but I watched him with his past team. First of all, I like him a lot as a person and the way he comes across.
“I’ve heard very good things from players who are probably the best ones to ask, and I’m really impressed with the way he sets out his teams and the clarity and the quality that they show, so it’s going to be a really good game.