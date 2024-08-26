Liverpool are one of only four Premier League teams with a perfect record after two rounds following their 2-0 win over Brentford at Anfield last night. Playing in the final game of the weekend, the Reds joined log leaders and defending champions Manchester City, Brighton (who stunned Manchester United 2-1 on Saturday) and Arsenal as the only teams to have won both their games this season.

With it being their first match under new coach Arne Slot at Anfield, the Reds took their time to settle in. But Anfield was cheering again in the 13th minute, when left wing Luis Diaz – assisted by striker Diogo Jota with a good dribble – finished off a superb counterattack from a Brentford corner. 😆🔴 pic.twitter.com/rVU94uKXci — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 25, 2024 The Reds came close to doubling their lead straight after the restart, when leftback Andy Robertson headed the ball goalbound after a misguided bicycle kick from Jota. But he was denied by Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Brentford then tried their best to equalise and got close with a header from defender Nathan Collins, but it was saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson. The Reds then drukked hard for a second goal and should have had it in the 59th minute when Jota just had to guide home a cross. But he missed. Diaz nearly doubled his tally four minutes later, but a wakker Flekken made the save.