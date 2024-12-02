BY RYAN WILLIAMS
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City slipped to fifth place in the Premier League standings after going down 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield last night.
The defeat was the defending champions’ fourth in the league in a row, after also losing to Bournemouth (2-1), Brighton (2-1) and Tottenham (4-0).
Last night, though, they never looked like even coming close to coach Arne Slot’s log leaders in front of the Kop.
Liverpool simply dominated the match from the first whistle to the last and could have been three or four goals up in the first 10 minutes already. As it were, City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega was a busy man trying to keep out the Reds attackers.
Even the hosts’ defence got in on the act, as Virgil van Dijk hit the upright with a header in the 12th minute.
Dit was ook nie lank nie and Liverpool broke the deadlock when Cody Gakpo scored barely a minute after Van Dijk hit the woodwork.
The Dutchman tapped in a low shot/cross from Mo Salah down the right flank to make it 1-0.
The Reds then took their foot off the gas a bit, but made sure of the three points when Salah converted from the spot, after Luis Diaz was fouled in 78th minute.
The win was Liverpool’s 11th in the league in 13 matches and gave them a nine-point lead over Arsenal and Chelsea in second and third respectively.
Liverpool next travel to Newcastle on Wednesday, with the sukkeling City facing a potentially tricky tie against sixth-placed Nottingham Forest.
