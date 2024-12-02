Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City slipped to fifth place in the Premier League standings after going down 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield last night.

The defeat was the defending champions’ fourth in the league in a row, after also losing to Bournemouth (2-1), Brighton (2-1) and Tottenham (4-0).

Last night, though, they never looked like even coming close to coach Arne Slot’s log leaders in front of the Kop.

Liverpool simply dominated the match from the first whistle to the last and could have been three or four goals up in the first 10 minutes already. As it were, City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega was a busy man trying to keep out the Reds attackers.