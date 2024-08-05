Portuguese ace Fabio Carvalho, 21, opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 10th minute when he beat some United defenders before smashing home with the left foot from the edge of the area.

Liverpool blanked groot rivals Manchester United 3-0 in front of 77 559 spectators in a pre-season friendly in South Carolina on Sunday morning.

In the 36th minute, Egyptian striker Mo Salah got to the backline and fired a perfect centering pass to onrushing Curtis Jones, who tapped in with his left foot for a 2-0 Liverpool lead.

Greek standout Kostas Tsimikas gave the Merseysiders a 3-0 edge in the 61st minute, knocking in a rebound off the left post to send United into this weekend’s Community Shield with Manchester rivals City on the back of a pak slae.

Coach Erik ten Hag says of the defeat: “There were mixed feelings, I would say. I think I have seen positive bits, but the way we concede goals, we are, of course, not happy with it. Of course, Liverpool are a very good side.