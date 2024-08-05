Liverpool blanked groot rivals Manchester United 3-0 in front of 77 559 spectators in a pre-season friendly in South Carolina on Sunday morning.
Portuguese ace Fabio Carvalho, 21, opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 10th minute when he beat some United defenders before smashing home with the left foot from the edge of the area.
In the 36th minute, Egyptian striker Mo Salah got to the backline and fired a perfect centering pass to onrushing Curtis Jones, who tapped in with his left foot for a 2-0 Liverpool lead.
Greek standout Kostas Tsimikas gave the Merseysiders a 3-0 edge in the 61st minute, knocking in a rebound off the left post to send United into this weekend’s Community Shield with Manchester rivals City on the back of a pak slae.
Coach Erik ten Hag says of the defeat: “There were mixed feelings, I would say. I think I have seen positive bits, but the way we concede goals, we are, of course, not happy with it. Of course, Liverpool are a very good side.
“They are very aggressive, and they have lots of goalscoring abilities, so they did very well. But the way we conceded, we are not happy with it.”
Liverpool coach Arne Slot, who won all three of his pre-season matches to date Sevilla coming up this Sunday, says of his team’s performance: “Yes , I was [happy with the players’ performance].
“But not with all of them. We are very happy with the result, we scored some really nice goals. But I don’t think we had enough control over the game because United were threatening us more than a few times. It's a 3-0 win but the score could have been different tonight as well.”