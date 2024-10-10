The Brazil international suffered the injury during a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace last Saturday and was replaced by Vitezslav Jaros after 79 minutes.

According to reports innie UK, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is gone ‘til November with a hamstring injury.

Liverpool, who are a point ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the league standings, don’t expect to have the keeper back before the next international break in November.

That means he will miss league games against Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa.

They also face RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League and take on Brighton in the League Cup during that period.