Dutchman Slot had his first taste of the English top flight when his team beat newbies Ipswich Town 2-0 thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Mo Salah.

New Liverpool coach Arne Slot says this Premier League is not kinder-speletjies.

Maar hulle het gesukkel om die wa deur die drif te trek against the Tractor Boys – after a goalless first half.

And Slot says: “What people told me is that there are no easy games in the Premier League, and we showed that [against Ipswich].

“If you play against a newly-promoted team and they can make such a fight out of it as they did in the first half, they can make it so difficult for us, then there’s probably a lot more to come.