New Liverpool coach Arne Slot says this Premier League is not kinder-speletjies.
Dutchman Slot had his first taste of the English top flight when his team beat newbies Ipswich Town 2-0 thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Mo Salah.
Maar hulle het gesukkel om die wa deur die drif te trek against the Tractor Boys – after a goalless first half.
And Slot says: “What people told me is that there are no easy games in the Premier League, and we showed that [against Ipswich].
“If you play against a newly-promoted team and they can make such a fight out of it as they did in the first half, they can make it so difficult for us, then there’s probably a lot more to come.
“And that’s why it’s also important for us to have weeks, like the upcoming ones, where we can work with the team to prepare them even better because the first half was not good enough. The second half was a really good performance.”
Liverpool next host Brentford this Sunday.