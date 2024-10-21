Liverpool regained top spot in the Premier League from Manchester City last night, after beating Chelsea 2-1 in an entertaining clash at Anfield. Defending champions City briefly moved into pole position after a last-gasp John Stones header gave them a 2-1 win over Wolves earlier in the day.

But coach Arne Slot’s men registered their seventh win in eight matches and had some help from an ill-disciplined Blues team. After escaping a penalty shout earlier on, Blues defender Lewi Colwill fouled Curtis Jones in the box and the referee this time had no other option but to point to the spot. Mo Salah stepped up and made the Blues pay to make it 1-0 in the 29th minute.