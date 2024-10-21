Liverpool regained top spot in the Premier League from Manchester City last night, after beating Chelsea 2-1 in an entertaining clash at Anfield.
Defending champions City briefly moved into pole position after a last-gasp John Stones header gave them a 2-1 win over Wolves earlier in the day.
But coach Arne Slot’s men registered their seventh win in eight matches and had some help from an ill-disciplined Blues team.
After escaping a penalty shout earlier on, Blues defender Lewi Colwill fouled Curtis Jones in the box and the referee this time had no other option but to point to the spot.
Mo Salah stepped up and made the Blues pay to make it 1-0 in the 29th minute.
Is Mo Salah Liverpool's best player in their Premier League history? 👑🇪🇬— Premier League (@premierleague) October 20, 2024
The Egyptian has added another assist to his name to move ahead of Sergio Aguero in this list 👇 pic.twitter.com/tJ5dkc4z80
Chelsea, though, bounced back straight after the restart when Nicolas Jackson ran onto a superb through ball from Moises Caicedo.
Their joy was shortlived, as Liverpool were back in the lead three minutes later when Jones got on the end of a Salah cross to make it 2-1.
Securing the points in front of the Kop 👊 #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/kdSOkp3Yfp— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 20, 2024
A goal and celebration @Curtisjr_10 won't forget 👶❤️ pic.twitter.com/tGaAdtXMsE— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 20, 2024