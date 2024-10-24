Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag says he can’t wait to face the Special One, Jose Mourinho, in Istanbul tonight. Mourinho’s Fenerbache welcome his former brasse and the team he coached between 2016 and 2018 to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium at 9pm in the third round of the Europa League.

Ten Hag’s manskappe are still hunting for a first win in the competition, having played to two draws with FC Twente (1-1) and Porto (3-3) respectively. Those results, coupled with three wins from eight matches in the Premier League where they are 12th on the log, have increased pressure on Ten Hag to keep his job. THE HEAT IS ON: Man U’s Ten Hag And according to the latest skinner from the UK, the United bosses are reportedly lining up former Barcelona coach Xavi as Ten Hag’s replacement.

Mourinho, who has former United midfielder Fred as well as another ex-Red Devil Sofyan Amrabat to call on, is under pressure himself at the Turkish club. Having beaten Royal Union 2-1 in their first Europa League match and then playing to a 1-1 draw with FC Twente, Mourinho’s team is also fourth in the Turkish league after eight games with just one defeat. TARGET: Ex-Barcelona boss Xavi But according to reports in Turkey, Mourinho is under fire, with club legend Volkan Demirel wysing “Fenerbahce is mixed with unhappiness and hopelessness”.