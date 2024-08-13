Mngqithi confirmed the move after his side booked an MTN8 semifinal spot against the einste Stellies on Sunday, beating Polokwane City 1-0 in their quarterfinal clash.

Stellenbosch hotshot Iqraam Rayners will join Mamelodi Sundowns before the start of the PSL season, according to Brazilians coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Asked about signing Rayners, Mngqithi says: “We are happy to have him, because he will add something to the club...”

Manqoba Mngqithi, Head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2024 MTN8 Mamelodi Sundowns media day at Chloorkop in Midrand on 08 August 2024 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Rayners, 28, returned to Stellenbosch last year after leaving the club for SuperSport United in 2020.

The ex-Santos junior then equalled the PSL record for the most goals scored by a single player in a match when he struck five times against Polokwane last season and went on to score a total of 15 league goals – which placed him second in the Golden Boot race.