Stellenbosch hotshot Iqraam Rayners will join Mamelodi Sundowns before the start of the PSL season, according to Brazilians coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
Mngqithi confirmed the move after his side booked an MTN8 semifinal spot against the einste Stellies on Sunday, beating Polokwane City 1-0 in their quarterfinal clash.
Asked about signing Rayners, Mngqithi says: “We are happy to have him, because he will add something to the club...”
Rayners, 28, returned to Stellenbosch last year after leaving the club for SuperSport United in 2020.
The ex-Santos junior then equalled the PSL record for the most goals scored by a single player in a match when he struck five times against Polokwane last season and went on to score a total of 15 league goals – which placed him second in the Golden Boot race.
Rayners is not the only player out at Stellies, with Orlando Pirates on Monday announcing the signing of defender Deano van Rooyen, 27.