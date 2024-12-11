Die ding het geruk after the final whistle had blown at the London Stadium on Monday night, as West Ham beat Wolves 2-1.
The two captains, Wolves’ Mario Lemina and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, started the gerollery, with the former gooing the latter, who scored the winner on the night, to the ground.
The Daily Mail reports: “Lemina initially refused to shake Bowen’s hand and the West Ham star confronted him about it, before the Wolves star then threw Bowen to the ground.”
This sparked a post-match brawl.
In the game, Bowen struck midway through the second half to secure a deserved.
Wolves then conceded three minutes after Matt Doherty cancelled out Toumas Soucek’s 54th minute opener to stay in 19th spot on nine points from 15 games, while West Ham are 14th with 18 points.
The 38 goals Wolves have conceded is the highest total in the top flight this season.
The game featured a minute’s applause after the ninth minute for 34-year-old West Ham striker Michail Antonio, who is recovering in hospital following surgery on a fractured leg sustained in a car crash on Saturday.