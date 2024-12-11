Die ding het geruk after the final whistle had blown at the London Stadium on Monday night, as West Ham beat Wolves 2-1. The two captains, Wolves’ Mario Lemina and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, started the gerolle​ry, with the former gooing the latter, who scored the winner on the night, to the ground.

The Daily Mail reports: “Lemina initially refused to shake Bowen’s hand and the West Ham star confronted him about it, before the Wolves star then threw Bowen to the ground.” This sparked a post-match brawl. In the game, Bowen struck midway through the second half to secure a deserved.