Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says the club is innocent until proven guilty, as they face 115 charges relating to financial breaches from 2009 to 2018. The trial dubbed as the “trial of the century” by British media kicked off yesterday as City, who have won the English title a record four times in succession, were referred to an independent commission in February 2023 with the various charges.

Should City be found guilty of some or all of the charges they could face penalties or huge fines, points deductions or even demotion from the Premier League. But Guardiola says: “An independent panel will decide and I am looking forward to the decision. “We’re going to see. I know what people are looking forward to, what they expect, I know, what I read for many, many years.