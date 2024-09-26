Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola admits midfielder Rodri is irreplaceable, but says he will find a solution as they look to once again successfully defend their Premier League crown.

Rodri suffered a knee injury against Arsenal in last weekend’s 2-2 Premier League draw and is expected to miss the rest of the season, with Guardiola saying after his team beat Watford 2-1 in the League Cup third round on Tuesday night: “When a team doesn’t play with the best midfielder in the world for a long, long time, it is a big blow.