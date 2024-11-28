Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola is slukking swaar on his team’s current form, after the Sky Blues blew a 3-0 lead against Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday night to draw 3-3. The result means Guardiola’s manne are now without a win in their last six matches. And it doesn’t get any easier, with log leaders Liverpool lying in wait in the Premier League this weekend.

Guardiola says hy nie kan nie so lekker kou aan die gedagte nie, after an Erling Haaland double and Ilkay Gundogan’s strike gave them a lekker buffer before they messed it all up. The coach explained in his post-match press conference at the Etihad Stadium: “It was not necessary to say anything to [the players, they know it perfectly. “It is what it is, difficult to swallow now. We give away especially the first one and after we are not stable enough.”