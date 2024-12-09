BY LORI EWING
Manchester City cannot think about winning a fifth consecutive Premier League title, says Pep Guardiola, with the team mired in a run of poor performances.
Guardiola’s team had to settle for a point in a 2-2 league draw with lowly Crystal Palace on Saturday, twice coming back from a goal down and losing Rico Lewis to a red card late in the game, to remain fourth in the standings.
Guardiola says: “We take a point. We fought incredible and came back twice. It’s a season to suffer. We’'ll see what happens in the last months. We cannot talk about the title race when we lose four games in a row and draw…”
Lewis bagged a second-half goal, while Erling Haaland also scored for the Citizens.
Daniel Munoz got Palace on the scoresheet in the fourth minute when he latched onto a pass from Will Hughes and slotted it into the far corner past Stefan Ortega, with Maxence Lacroix putting Palace ahead against the run of play in the 56th minute when he leapt, completely unmarked, to head in Hughes’ corner in the 56th minute.