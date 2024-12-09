Manchester City cannot think about winning a fifth consecutive Premier League title, says Pep Guardiola, with the team mired in a run of poor performances.

Guardiola’s team had to settle for a point in a 2-2 league draw with lowly Crystal Palace on Saturday, twice coming back from a goal down and losing Rico Lewis to a red card late in the game, to remain fourth in the standings.

Guardiola says: “We take a point. We fought incredible and came back twice. It’s a season to suffer. We’'ll see what happens in the last months. We cannot talk about the title race when we lose four games in a row and draw…”

Lewis bagged a second-half goal, while Erling Haaland also scored for the Citizens.