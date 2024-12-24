Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou says there is no easy fix for his injury-hit team after a 6-3 defeat at home to leaders Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

His patience appeared close to snapping when he was asked whether there were other reasons apart from a lengthy injury list as to why his side were down in 11th place on the table heading into Christmas.

Postecoglou told Australian BBC Sport: “You know what? I’m just going to stop answering these questions. If people can’t see the obvious, I’m not going to point it out. Look, make of it what you want, yes we’re conceding goals.

“If you want to discount the fact we’re missing a goalkeeper, two centrebacks and a leftback as well, and that hasn’t coincided with what we’re doing... I don’t know what to say anymore.”