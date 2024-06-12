Bafana Bafana klapped Zimbabwe 3-1 in their Caf Group C World Cup qualifier at Free State Stadium last night. The win means Bafana have now won two of their four matches, lost one and drawn one to take up second place on the log.

And they have Thapelo Morena to thank for the three points last night, with the Sundowns man coming off the bench in the second half to score a brace. Before he took the field in Bloemfontein, the scoreboard read 1-1 after a crazy start. The fun kicked off in the first minute already, when Stellenbosch FC striker Iqraam Rayners caught the Zimbabwean defence asleep to rob them of the ball and steer it past their goalkeeper.

Zimbabwe, though, hit back IMMEDIATELY through Wolves winger Tawanda Chirewa. The impressive 20-year-old regathered his own throw-in from the restart and cut in expertly from the right to beat some SA defenders, before expertly steering the ball past goalkeeper Ronwen Williams in the second minute. South Africa then enjoyed the bulk of the chances in the first half, with winger Oswin Appollis teeing up Rayners on more than one occasion.