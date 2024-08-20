Mo Salah has now scored the most goals on the opening day of the Premier League, taking his tally to nine as Liverpool beat Ipswich Town 2-0 on Saturday. Entering the first day of the season, Salah was level on eight goals with Englishmen Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney.

But, after Diogo Jota put the Reds in front in the second half, the Egyptian bagged the three points in the 65th minute. Ipswich, cheered on by new minority shareholder and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran from the stands, went toe-to-toe with Liverpool in the first half. All the action from #IPSLIV 🎬 pic.twitter.com/7h16AuKaU3 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 18, 2024 They, however, failed to take their scoring chances as the Reds triumphed in new coach Arne Slot’s first game in charge since replacing Jurgen Klopp.

Slot’s side improved after the break, taking the lead on the hour mark through Jota after a pinpoint Trent Alexander-Arnold pass set Salah free before he squared for the Portuguese.Salah then stabbed home their second five minutes later. Of his goal and assist on the opening day, Salah tells TNT Sports: “Hopefully I keep going like this for the whole season. I always try to help the team all the time, I’m always happy to score goals or assist.” BIG FIRST WIN: Arne Slot He adds of playing under new boss Slot: “It’s quite different for all of us, we need to adapt. We just need to know his way of playing and enjoy the football.