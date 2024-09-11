It was a case of deja vu for Bafana Bafana and Thalente Mbatha yesterday, as South Africa beat South Sudan 3-2 in their African Cup of Nations qualifier in Juba. Just like he did when he scored a 96th minute equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw against Uganda last weekend, Mbatha came off the bench to score in a similar fashion with the left boot from the edge of the area in the 95th minute.

The only difference this time being that it was a winner, which gave SA four points from two Group K matches played. SA’s performance, though, was a bit like the weather in Juba – hot as hell one minute and then raining the next. As it were, the hosts that drew first blood in the 13th minute when Siyabonga Ngezana brought down South Sudan’s Tito Okello in the box.

Okello went right with the resulting penalty kick and debutant SA keeper Sipho Chaine went the other way (1-0). Bafana skrikked wakker and replied instantly through double hero Oswin Appollis, after he was set up by besige leftback Aubrey Modiba. After drukking hard for the lead, SA got their noses in front on the stroke of half time, when Appollis scored on the rebound after Lyle Foster’s shot hit the woodwork (2-1 at half-time).