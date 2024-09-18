Stellies FC’s defence is aan die brand nog even before the PSL Premiership has kicked off for them. Coach Steve Barker’s men host Golden Arrows at Athlone Stadium tonight at 7.30pm for their first league match of the season, but have already played an incredible SIX competitive matches before this one.

Three of those were played in Africa and the rest in the MTN8 and despite playing giants Mamelodi Sundowns twice (winning on both occasions in the MTN8 semifinals), Barker’s men have only conceded ONCE thus far. That goal came in their 3-1 MTN8 quarterfinal win over TS Galaxy. In contrast, the unbeaten Stellies have found the back of the net 15 times since August 4.

While they’ve been on fire up front, Barker says of his defence: “[Goalkeeper] Sage [Stephens] is probably in the form of his life over the last couple of months… “Fawaaz [Basadien] is a quality player and he’s been rewarded [with a national call-up]. “[Ismael Olivier] Toure, in my opinion, is the best centreback in the country by a long mile…

“Obviously [Thabo] Moloisane is a really good player, Athenkosi Mcaba is a really good player… “So it’s not by luck that we are defensively as solid, we have good quality defenders.” Meanwhile, Stellies yesterday signed Cape Town Spurs midfielder Chumani Butsaka, 22.