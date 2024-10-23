And after scoring the winner in their 2-1 Carling Knockout Cup win over AmaZulu at the weekend, Barker will once again bank on his groot striker against Chippa in the PSL tonight at 7.30pm.

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker reckons New Zealand yster Andre de Jong is one of the most underrated players in the PSL Premiership.

With Stellies having won one, lost one and drawn one in the league to date, Barker says of the Kiwi: “[He’s] probably one of the most underrated footballers in the country... simplicity at its best. He’s got a good first touch, controls the ball, links play for us from defence to attack. He’s a smart footballer, he’s aerially good for us and he’s scoring goals.”

BACKS DE JONG: Steve Barker

De Jong, 27, has 10 caps for the Kiwis to his name – the last of which was in 2022 against Australia – and Barker believes he deserves more, adding: “He’s become a key player for us, and also hoping that he gets himself back into the New Zealand national team.

“I think he deserves it, he’s shown consistency for me now over the last 18 months and he is a valuable asset...”