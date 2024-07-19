Manchester United will play their second pre-season friendly of the week when they tackle Scotland’s Rangers at Murrayfield tomorrow at 5pm. United lost to Norway’s Rosenborg 1-0 earlier in the week, after which coach Erik ten Hag slammed his team’s performance.

Boosted yesterday by the return to training of Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay, who is the subject of transfer interest from Galatasaray and Fulham, Ten Hag will again field an under-strength side with a number of players still on a break following the European Championship in Germany and the Copa America. With Marcus Rashford and Casemiro, who played in Norway, also available, Ten Hag will look to give some of the club’s youngsters a chance to impress ahead of the new season. Finding our range 🏹#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 18, 2024 He explains: “I think we showed we can beat the best team in the world on the last occasion of the season [when they beat Manchester City 2-1 to win the FA Cup].

“So when everyone is fit, we already have a good team... “But also we know, in the depth, we need more players... “You need squad depth...”