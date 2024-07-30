The Red Devils are expected to fork out anything between £15m and £20m for the 26-year-old Moroccan.

The deal, however, is dependent on the sale of United’s English rightback Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is reportedly wanted by West Ham.

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted yesterday: “Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Noussair Mazraoui days ago, he wants the move... and he has same agent as [Matthijs] de Ligt.

“No issues on the agreement with Bayern, but deal still depends on Man United to find a solution for Wan-Bissaka. Mazraoui, patiently waiting.”