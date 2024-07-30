Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich rightback Noussair Mazraoui.
The Red Devils are expected to fork out anything between £15m and £20m for the 26-year-old Moroccan.
The deal, however, is dependent on the sale of United’s English rightback Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is reportedly wanted by West Ham.
Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted yesterday: “Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Noussair Mazraoui days ago, he wants the move... and he has same agent as [Matthijs] de Ligt.
“No issues on the agreement with Bayern, but deal still depends on Man United to find a solution for Wan-Bissaka. Mazraoui, patiently waiting.”
🚨![CDATA[]]>🔴 Understand the agreement reached between Man United and Noussair Mazraoui is on five year deal valid until June 2029.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2024
It also includes an option for further year, 2030. Same as Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro.
Mazraoui, waiting for United… as they’ve to sell Wan-Bissaka. pic.twitter.com/OxRzjcdxJV
In other transfer news, former Chelsea loanee Joao Felix is reportedly a surprise target for Aston Villa, while Lyon’s Irish defender Jake O’Brien had a medical at Everton yesterday ahead of a £17m move.