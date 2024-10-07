Veteran defender Jonny Evans won the Man of the Match award as Manchester United played to a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday. The draw sends Unai Emery’s team into the international break in fifth in the table on 14 points after seven games, while United dropped to 14th with eight points and are still searching for their third win of the season.

United captain Bruno Fernandes had the best chance of the game for either team, clanging a free kick off the crossbar from outside the box in the 68th minute. Antony then missed the target with the rebound and with keeper Emi Martinez out of his goal. ℹ️ The boss was asked about the injuries sustained by Harry Maguire and Noussair Mazraoui at Villa Park.#MUFC || #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2024 At the end of the day, it was their defence that secured United the away point and even after losing Harry Maguire to a leg injury, his partner at the back, Evans, drukked deur.