Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says he trusts his players now more than ever, as they look to snap a five-match winless run against Feyenoord at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League tonight at 10pm. City are diep innie toilet after losing to Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 in the Premier League at the weekend.

In 10th place in the Champions League after two wins, a draw and a 4-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon last time out, Guardiola said after this weekend’s defeat: “I trust more than ever with these players. “I think the squad, when all the squad is there, is exceptional, but the team is not ready here. “It is a little bit the problem that we have in this period.

TRUSTS HIS STARS: Pep Guardiola “But the team is really good and at the end of the season or whatever, of course, like I’m here and I want to be here, we will take the right decisions [for] what we have to do. “I’ve been here as a football player. You have doubts. “They want to win and they are desperate to do it well. They are not: ‘Ahh it doesn’t matter.’ Absolutely not…

“They want to do it well. But sometimes you have to accept it.” The team that destroyed City in Europe last time out, Sporting, who are second on the log and unbeaten after four matches, face Arsenal in Lisbon in their first match since former coach Ruben Amorim left for United. Coach Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are in 12th place on the 36-team log with an identical record to that of City.