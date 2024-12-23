Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he has “incredible trust” that the results will come for his team as their crisis continued to grow with a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday.

City’s poor run has seen them drop 24 points in the league before even reaching the halfway point of the season. They dropped 23 points in total last season.

Villa leapfrogged Guardiola’s team into fifth in the table.

Jhon Duran and ex-Citizen Morgan Rogers scored to hand City a stunning ninth loss in 12 matches across all competitions.

And Guardiola says: “We have to think positive and I have incredible trust in the guys. Some of them have incredible pride and desire to do it.

“We have to find a way, step by step, sooner or later to find a way back.”

He gave his players two days off to clear their heads, saying their poor form is “now all in our minds”.