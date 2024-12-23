Bournemouth thrashed Manchester United 3-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford last night thanks to goals from Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo.

Bournemouth’s fourth league victory in five matches moved them to 28 points after 17 games, while United are 13th with 22 points and will spend Christmas in the bottom half of the table for the first time in Prem history.

Huijsen put the visitors on the score sheet when he out-jumped Joshua Zirkzee to head home Ryan Christie’s free kick in the 29th minute.

Man United concede from a set-piece yet again 👀



The Cherries mean business at Old Trafford 🍒



— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 22, 2024

Kluivert then scored from the penalty spot in the 61st minute, awarded after Noussair Mazraoui brought down the Dutch winger, sending keeper Andre Onana the wrong way.