Bournemouth thrashed Manchester United 3-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford last night thanks to goals from Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo.
Bournemouth’s fourth league victory in five matches moved them to 28 points after 17 games, while United are 13th with 22 points and will spend Christmas in the bottom half of the table for the first time in Prem history.
Huijsen put the visitors on the score sheet when he out-jumped Joshua Zirkzee to head home Ryan Christie’s free kick in the 29th minute.
Kluivert then scored from the penalty spot in the 61st minute, awarded after Noussair Mazraoui brought down the Dutch winger, sending keeper Andre Onana the wrong way.
The delighted Bournemouth fans were still celebrating when Dango Ouattara swept a pass into Semenyo inside the box two minutes later. United defender Lisandro Martinez put up little resistance as Semenyo unleashed a hard shot past Onana.
United looked completely out of sorts at both ends of the pitch for most of a game that came on the heels of their feel-good 2-1 derby victory over Manchester City a week earlier.
And coach Ruben Amorim says: “It’s hard to push for two, three wins and we are trying. This game was hard on us. We suffered again on set-pieces and we were a bit nervous, I felt it in the stadium. The penalty and another goal are really hard here. We tried... but it was a tough match...”
