Manchester United are besig in the transfer market, trying to improve their squad ahead of the new Premier League season. After already securing the services of Bologna’s Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee on Sunday for £36.5m, the Red Devils yesterday closed in on the signing of 18-year-old French wonderkid Leny Yoro from Lille.

Defender Yoro is hot property and United have reportedly agreed a £50m deal for the youngster, who apparently flew to Manchester for his medical yesterday. New surroundings for our new Red 🤩#MUFC pic.twitter.com/eJ0riZZYE8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 17, 2024 Joshua's first interview 🎬



While there are players coming in at Old Trafford, it looks like it's the end of the road for 22-year-old Mason Greenwood who's believed to be on his way to France. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Greenwood boarded a plane to have a medical at Olympic Marseille yesterday.

Midfielder Scott McTominay, meanwhile, is another player that could leave the club. Turkish giants Galatasaray are pursuing his signature, with Premier League clubs Fulham and West Ham also believed to be interested. In other big EPL transfer news, it is rumoured that Liverpool rightback Trent Alexander-Arnold is interested in a move to Spanish champ Real Madrid.