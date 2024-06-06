Manchester City have launched legal action against the Premier League, alleging “discrimination” in a move that could have big consequences for the English top flight. According to The Times the recently-crowned champions would try to end the league’s associated party transaction (APT) rules, which they are understood to claim are unlawful, and seek damages.

APT rules were created to keep the league competitive and require clubs to prove that their commercial deals represent fair market value. The Premier League tightened rules regarding APT, relating to clubs signing sponsorship deals with companies linked to their owners, in February. The Times adds the dispute between City and the league will be settled after a two-week arbitration hearing starting next Monday.