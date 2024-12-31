Manchester United’s transition from Erik ten Hag to Ruben Amorim is not going to be easy as their styles are completely different but the squad have full faith in the new manager, says defender Harry Maguire.

United have struggled to get any momentum in the Premier League and sit 14th having lost four of their last five before last night’s match against Newcastle.

And Maguire says: “The thing is with the managers and the styles, it is not like they have come in and they have similar styles.

“They are the total opposite in terms of what they want and what they demand.