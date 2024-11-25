Magesi FC produced one of the biggest shocks in South African football history when they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the Carling Knockout Cup final in Bloemfontein on Saturday. The match was billed as the biggest “David and Goliath” clash, as defending league champions Sundowns were the heavy favourites against the newly-promoted team from Limpopo.

But this Magesi team, who beat Orlando Pirates in the round of 16, absorbed all the pressure in the first half, before scoring two second-half goals to become the first newly-promoted team to win South Africa’s version of the League Cup. Sundowns went into half-time 1-0 in the lead and cruising after Iqraam Rayners scored in the 36th minute. It could have been a lot more to be honest. However, Magesi’s inspirational goalkeeper and captain Elvis Chipezeze again put in a Man-of-the-Match display in the first half, making no fewer than five big saves to keep Sundowns at bay.

Magesi then stunned the Free State Stadium in the 48th minute when Tshepo Kakora equalised. It looked like the match was heading towards extra time when Magesi bundled in the winner with three minutes of regulation time still to play. Delano Abrahams scored the winner with his knee after flicked-on header from a corner.