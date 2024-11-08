London will go to war at Stamford Bridge on Sunday at 6.30pm when Chelsea host Arsenal in the Premier League. And die tafel is gedek for what should be a cracking contest between west London’s Blues and north London’s Gunners.

Entering Sunday’s clash, both teams are on 18 log points after 10 matches, with Chelsea in fourth place because of a superior goal difference. The problem for the hosts, though, is that the man involved in 12 of their 20 goals in the league so far this term Cole Palmer (seven goals and five assists) is an injury doubt for Sunday’s blockbuster. Palmer had his knee tackled stukkend by Lisandro Martinez in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United last time out.

STUKKEND: Cole Palmer He missed last night’s Europa Conference League clash with Noah, with coach Enzo Maresca saying it will be a risk to play him against Arsenal. Maresca adds: “He didn’t train the last two days. We’ll see. The tackle was not a normal one. Hopefully he can be back.” Arsenal, meanwhile, are in dire straits after losing 1-0 to Inter Milan in their Champions League clash on Wednesday.