South Africa enter today’s match on the back of an unexpected 2-2 draw against Uganda at home on Friday, after needing an extra-time goal by rookie substitute Thalente Mbatha to get a share of the spoils in Group K.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they must be mentally strong to overcome South Sudan in their African Cup of Nations qualifier in Juba today at 3pm.

As it stands after the first round, Congo top the group after beating South Sudan’s Bright Stars 1-0 last week.

CHANGES: Coach Hugo Broos

Broos, though, had his eye on six points from the first two matches and would have been disappointed after not bagging three in their opener.

With Veli Mothwa in goal making a big error to let in Uganda’s second goal and Mbatha scoring off the bench, Broos says of possibly making changes and keeping his side fresh for today’s clash: “[I’m] certainly not starting to doubt this one or that one, but you can be sure there will be changes in the team that’s for sure.”