The Reds are at the top of both the Premier League standings with nine wins from 11 games and five points above second-placed Manchester City, as well as in pole position in the 36-team Champions League standings after four rounds.

Asked what kind of vibe Dutchman Slot brought to the team after replacing Jurgen Klopp at the start of the season, Konate tells the team’s website: “You just have to see our results – we start the season very well. But I don’t want to put too much pressure on him.

“I know he's a perfectionist but now it’s just the start of the season, we just have to work and to be better day after day. At the end of the season, we will see the impact that he brings to us.”

FLYING HIGH: Arne Slot

