Luiz agreed a five-year contract with the Italian club as he became the latest player to leave Villa Park due to the Premier League club’s financial fair-play cost-cutting.

Signed from Manchester City in 2019, the 26-year-old spent five years with Villa and was a key player in their surprise fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Luiz, who scored 22 goals in 204 appearances for Villa, completed his medical ahead of the Juventus move while on international duty with Brazil at the Copa America and says: “I’m really happy to be a Bianconero. I can’t wait to play in the Allianz Stadium. See you soon and Forza Juve!”

Villa, in turn, signed Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus.