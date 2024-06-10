Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham brings a lot to the table but England manager Gareth Southgate says his side won’t win anything by relying on one key player for success in the European Championship in Germany. Bellingham has had a superb season with Real Madrid, winning La Liga and the Champions League as well as individual awards.

The 20-year-old was given additional time off after Real’s Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund last week and did not feature in England’s 1-0 loss against Iceland on Friday in the final Euros warm-up. Is he the team’s saviour, though, as they gear up to face Serbia in their Euro 2024 Group C opener this Sunday? Southgate answers: “We are not putting everything on Jude...