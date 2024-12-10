BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM Liverpool are the only perfect team left standing in this season’s Champions League, winning all five of their matches played to date.

But leftback Andy Robertson has warned teams their opponents ahead of tonight’s 7.45pm trip to Spain’s Girona that they can be even better. The Reds beat Real Madrid 2-0 in their last European outing to secure a place in the playoffs. With 15 points on the board, they comfortably top the log, while Girona, who have former Premier League players such as Donny van de Beek, Oriol Romeu, Yaser Asprilla, Paulo Gazzaniga, Bryan Gil and Arnaut Danjuma on their books, are 30th on the log after just one win in five.

Of their struggles and with three rounds left to play, coach Michel says: “The three games are key and we will try to win, at least, the two at home to get into the next phase.” Robertson and the Reds, meanwhile, are flying under new coach Arne Slot. OPPONENT: Donny van de Beek But the 30-year-old Scot says they can be even better, telling TNT Sports: “He [Slot] has been a breath of fresh air since he and his coaches have come in. New ideas, new voices to listen to. I think the lads have taken it onboard really well…

“[But] we’re still not there where he probably wants us to be, and we keep on proving [that]; we change things most games. But yeah, he’s been excellent and hopefully that can continue.” Liverpool aren’t the only Premier League team in action in the Champions League tonight, with Aston Villa, currently in ninth place after three wins from five, travelling to winless Leipzig down in 34th place for their 10pm kickoff. TONIGHT’S CHAMPS LEAGUE MATCHES