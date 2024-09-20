Arsenal midfielder Jorginho says they don’t skrik for Manchester City hotshot Erling Haaland ahead of Sunday’s Premier League top-two blockbuster at the Etihad Stadium (5.30pm). Log leaders and defending champions City have had a perfect campaign in the league so far, while second-placed and last season’s runners-up Arsenal secured three wins and a draw in their four outings.

And fresh off nine goals in those four league games, including two hattricks, Haaland is on fire ahead of Sunday’s big game. But Jorginho, whose team played Atalanta in the Champions League (UCL) last night, says: “Erling scoring again [in their last league match... it is starting to make us laugh. We look because we watch all the games and we love the Premier League. “We watch [City] as well, which is normal. It doesn’t get to our head. We need to focus on us and that’s what we’re trying to do.”