Cape Town City captain Thami Mkhize won’t hang up his boots until he hasn’t ticked some unfinished boxes at the club. And that mission starts in the MTN8 quarterfinal at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Rightback Mkhize, 35, has been at the club since its inception back in 2016 and won the Telkom Knockout Cup with the Citizens in that inaugural year, as well as the MTN8 in 2018. But he wants more under the guidance of coach Eric Tinkler and says when asked about possibly retiring after this season: “I am just focusing on this season - if I can achieve all my goals that I set and maybe afterwards I might call it a day. “But for now my focus is on the goals at the club and that we meet our standard and goals.”

READY: Boss Eric Tinkler, right He adds of what he expects from Tinkler’s manne this term: “I am very optimistic for us this season, the coach and chairman brought in a lot of experience which will help. “Last season we had a lot of very good young players - for them to have this experience among them now will elevate the team to a greater height.” The skipper concludes of the match against Sekhukhune: “For me, as much as I’ve been with the club for the longest time, I feel we haven’t rewarded ourselves and rewarded the club.