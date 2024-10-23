Jurgen Klopp’s past and his future will collide when Germany’s Red Bull Leipzig face Liverpool at the Leipzig Arena tonight at 9pm. Former Reds coach Klopp left Anfield at the end of last season and was recently named Red Bull’s global head of soccer.

He starts his new job at Red Bull in January. And while he’s still on holiday until then, the 57-year-old will be a keen observer when the two teams clash tonight. As head of Red Bull’s soccer, Klopp will also be the “boss” of RB Leipzig.

Another “character” who will be familiar with both camps in tonight’s “play” is Liverpool’s attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. FACING THE REDS: Klopp The 23-year-old Hungarian left Leipzig, who are currently unbeaten and joint top of the standings in the Bundesliga but without a win in two in the Champions League, for Liverpool last year. And of returning to his former club, Szoboszlai tells Leipzig’s website: “The match is of course special for me, because I had two and a half great years in Leipzig. I still know a lot of people and I’m very grateful for the time with two cup wins and a lot of emotions.

“In the end, RB made me the player I am today. Without the formative time in Leipzig, I probably wouldn't have made the leap to the best league in the world.” Of ex-boss Klopp joining the Red Bull camp, he adds: “Red Bull can count itself lucky to have won Jurgen over, a real coup. “He’s a great guy, an absolute football expert and has been successful wherever he’s been…”